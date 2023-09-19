Library opens to help troubled youths improve reading skills, dedicated to late Judge Tammy M. Stewart

The ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 22 at the Orleans Parish Juvenile Justice Center

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Juvenile Court will host a special ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Sept. 22, for the unveiling of the Judge Tammy M. Stewart Reading Library. The library is dedicated to the late Orleans Parish Juvenile Judge Tammy M. Stewart.

In partnership with Friends of the New Orleans Public Library, the library was established for juveniles facing allegations of criminal activity to improve their reading skills.

Books are free for the youth to have and will constantly be replenished by Friends of the New Orleans Public Library along with its supporters.

The court hopes the initiative will inspire the youth to become more enthusiastic readers.

Locals can attend the ceremony which will take place in the lobby of the Orleans Parish Juvenile Justice Center.

The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 11 a.m., at 1100 Milton Street near the Juvenile Judges Courtrooms.