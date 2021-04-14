Lift boat capsizes off Louisiana coast: Live update from the Coast Guard

Six of the 19 people onboard have been rescued so far, according to the US Coast Guard.

PORT FOURCHON, La. — Search are rescue operations are still underway off the Louisiana coast what a commercial lift boat capsized Tuesday afternoon.

The US Coast Guard is set to update the media on their operations at 11 a.m. WWL-TV will carry the press conference live in on our website and app as well as Facebook and YouTube.

What We Know So Far

Six people, 13 still missing

Six of the 19 people onboard have been rescued so far, according to the US Coast Guard.

The Seacor Power

WWL-TV has confirmed that the capsized boat is the Seacor Power, a 129-foot commercial lift boat that left port around 2:12 p.m.

According to the Coast Guard, the boat capsized around 4:30 p.m.

Rescue Operations

The US Coast Guard and several good Samaritan vessels are assisting in search and rescue operations right now.

A Coast Guard Fast Response Cutter was on the scene within 30 minutes according to the USCG.

The following rescue crews are searching for the missing crew:

Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris

Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack en route

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

Two Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot RB-M

Four good Samaritan vessels

An HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi

The Weather

According to WWL-TV's Chief Meteorologist Chris Franklin, winds hit upwards of 70 mph offshore with less wind resistance than a weather system finds on land. However, some social media videos from boats that were in the area, showed gusts in triple digits.

Franklin said that a computer model estimated some wave heights at nearly 50 feet. A lack of buoys in that area prevents actual measurements and Franklin said that he thought that while the waves were very substantial, he doubted they hit 50 feet in height.