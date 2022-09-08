Lighting strike sparks fire in St. Tammany home

No injuries were reported.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — A St. Tammany home on Monaco Drive went up in flames after it was struck by lighting Monday.

All of the fire was in the attic of the home. The homeowner was there at the time with a 9-month-old child. Neither of them was injured.

St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1 PIO, Jason Gaubert confirmed a lightning strike started the blaze.

Gaubert said the lighting was "really, really bad at the time of the fire."

The homeowner and neighbors said they heard a loud crash of thunder and saw a bright lightning strike.