Lightning struck a power line, causing a small fire in Mid-City Saturday afternoon during storms in the metro area.

The lightning strike caused a wire from the power line to dislodge and fall to the street. The wire caught fire in the street. As of 3 p.m., the small fire was extinguished, but still smoldering.

The power line that was struck was located near North Carrollton southbound at Toulouse Street. North Carrollton is closed southbound until repair work on the line is complete.

Power was out to some homes and businesses in the area after the incident.

Entergy is on the scene working to restore power.

