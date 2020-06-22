Lightning strikes bedroom in Seventh Ward home; fire displaces 8 people

No injuries were reported.

NEW ORLEANS — A lightning strike heard across the city Monday morning landed on a multi-family home in the Seventh Ward, setting fire to the house and a neighboring structure, New Orleans Fire Department leaders say.

According to NOFD officials, the lightning struck a home in the 2600 block of St. Anthony Street around 10 a.m., as heavy storms moved through the area.

NOFD units were called to the home and immediately saw two structures on fire. A second alarm was called within about 10 minutes and nearly 44 firefighters arrived on the scene.

All residents from the buildings escaped before firefighters began battling the blaze, officials said. Nobody was injured.

Within 30 minutes, the fire was under control and investigators began inspecting the building.

They learned that the lightning struck a second-story bedroom, blasted through the wall and set the apartment on fire. Luckily, no residents were home at the time.

The second house that caught fire had two residents at home, but they were able to escape with no injuries, NOFD officials reported.

The American Red Cross has been requested to assist the eight residents displaced by this incident.

No further information was immediately available.

