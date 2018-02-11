NEW ORLEANS - The Archdiocese of New Orleans on Friday identified 57 priests and deacons it said have faced credible claims of sexual abuse of minors in recent decades.

The clergy were identified in a list Archbishop Gregory Aymond released as the church sex abuse scandal recently made news across the country and in New Orleans.

In a letter he released Friday morning, Aymond said he received calls both urging him to release the list and to keep it private. “I believe it is the right thing to do in order to foster the healing of victims, in a spirit of transparency, and in the pursuit of justice,” the letter reads.

The list is 10 pages long and included recent allegations as well as one as far back as 1917.

The names of Archdiocese of New Orleans clergy who are alive and have been accused of sexually abusing a minor which led to their removal from ministry. In each case, the cleric remains out of ministry.

GEORGE BRIGNAC (DEACON)

Date of Birth: 1935

Ordination: 1976

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1970s; early 1980s

Allegation Received: 1977

Removed from Ministry: 1988

Pastoral Assignments

Cabrini High School, New Orleans

Our Lady of the Rosary, New Orleans

St. Frances Cabrini School, New Orleans

St. Louise de Marillac School, Arabi

St. Matthew the Apostle School, River Ridge

MICHAEL FARINO

Date of Birth: 1942

Ordination: 1969

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s and 1980s

Allegation Received: 1990

Removed from Ministry: 1990

Pastoral Assignments

Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Chalmette

St. Benilde, Metairie

St. Maurice, New Orleans

THOMAS GASPARD GLASGOW

Date of Birth: 1938

Ordination: 1969

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1970s

Allegation Received: 2007

Removed from Ministry: 2008

Pastoral Assignments

Mater Dolorosa, New Orleans

St. Brigid, New Orleans

St. Gabriel, New Orleans

St. James Major, New Orleans

St. John the Baptist, Edgard

St. Philip the Apostle, New Orleans

St. Simon Peter, New Orleans

PAUL CALAMARI

Date of Birth: 1944

Ordination: 1980

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s

Allegation Received: 2003

Removed from Ministry: 2003

Pastoral Assignments

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Belle Chasse

Our Lady of the Rosary, New Orleans, in residence

St. Stanislaus School, Bay St. Louis, MS

St. Raphael, New Orleans

St. Rita, New Orleans, in residence

Holy Cross Church, Dover, DE

St. Mary of the Assumption, Hockenin, DE

St. Peter the Apostle, New Castle, DE

MICHAEL FRASER

Date of Birth: 1949

Ordination: 1975

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s; 1990s

Allegation Received: 1998

Removed from Ministry: 2004

Pastoral Assignments

Sts. Peter and Paul, Pearl River

St. Raphael the Archangel, New Orleans

St. Rita Church, New Orleans

The Visitation of Our Lady, Marrero

LAWRENCE HECKER

Date of Birth: 1931

Ordination: 1958

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1960s; 1970s

Allegation Received: 1996

Removed from Ministry: 2002

Pastoral Assignments

Christ the King, Terrytown

Holy Family, Luling

Holy Rosary, New Orleans

Our Lady of Lourdes, New Orleans

St. Anthony, Luling

St. Bernadette, Houma

St. Charles Borromeo, in residence

St. Frances Cabrini, New Orleans

St. Francis Xavier, Metairie

St. Joseph, Gretna

St. Louise de Marillac, Arabi

St. Mary, New Roads

St. Theresa of Child Jesus, New Orleans

GERARD HOWELL

Date of Birth: 1939

Ordination: 1964

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s; 1970s

Allegation Received: 1978

Removed from Ministry: 1980

Pastoral Assignments

Holy Trinity, New Orleans

Mater Dolorosa, New Orleans

Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Westwego

Prince of Peace, Chalmette

St. Gerard, New Orleans

St. Henry, New Orleans

St. Lawrence the Martyr, Kenner

Sts. Peter and Paul, New Orleans

St. Pius X, Baton Rouge

JAMES KILGOUR

Date of Birth: 1946

Ordination: 1982

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s

Allegation Received: 1987

Removed from Ministry: 1988

Pastoral Assignments

St. Pius X, New Orleans

JAMES LOCKWOOD (DEACON)

Date of Birth: 1933

Ordination: 1974

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1970s

Allegation Received: 1978

Removed from Ministry: 1978

Pastoral Assignments

Center of Jesus the Lord, New Orleans

Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Chalmette

PATRICK KEANE

Date of Birth: 1948

Ordination: 1973

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s

Allegation Received: 1994

Removed from Ministry: 1995

Pastoral Assignments

Holy Family, Luling

St. Anselm, Madisonville

St. Catherine of Siena, Metairie

St. Cecilia, New Orleans

St. Edward the Confessor, Metairie

St. Mary Magdalen, Metairie

GERARD KINANE

Date of Birth: 1945

Ordination: 1973

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s; 1980s

Allegation Received: 1993

Removed from Ministry: 2004

Pastoral Assignments

Our Lady of the Isle, Grand Isle

St. Cecilia, New Orleans, in residence

St. Edward the Confessor, Metairie

St. Gabriel the Archangel, New Orleans

St. Henry, New Orleans

St. Hilary, Matthews

St. Luke the Evangelist, Slidell, in residence

St. Mark, Chalmette

St. Mary’s Nativity, Raceland

Assumption Catholic Church, Jacksonville, FL

Mother Seton Catholic Church, Palm Springs, FL

St. John Catholic Church, Atlanta Beach, FL

St. Bernadette Church, Canadensis, PA

GERALD PRINZ

Date of Birth: 1939

Ordination: 1968

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s

Incardinated Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux: 1977

Allegation Received: 1995

Resigned from Priesthood: 1990

Pastoral Assignments

St. Frances de Sales, Houma

St. Gregory Barbarigo, Houma

PATRICK SANDERS

Date of Birth: 1963

Ordination: 1990

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1990s

Allegation Received: 2004

Removed from Ministry: 2005

Pastoral Assignments

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Belle Chasse

Resurrection of Our Lord, New Orleans

St. Angela Merici, Metairie

St. Frances Xavier Cabrini, New Orleans

St. Peter, Reserve

St. Thomas, Pointe-a-la-Hache

JOHN SAX

Date of Birth: 1948

Ordination: 1973

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s

Allegation Received: 2000

Removed from Ministry: 2004

Pastoral Assignments:

Resurrection, New Orleans

St. Cecilia Church, New Orleans

St. Clement of Rome, Metairie

St. Francis of Assisi, New Orleans, in residence

St. Gabriel the Archangel, New Orleans

St. Jerome Church, Kenner

St. John of the Cross, in residence

St. Louis Cathedral, New Orleans

St. Peter, Reserve

St. Raphael, New Orleans

St. Rita, New Orleans, in residence

The names of Archdiocese of New Orleans clergy who are deceased and who admitted or have been publicly accused of sexually abusing a minor.

JOHN BASTY

Date of Birth: 1882

Date of Ordination: 1908

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1940s

Allegation Received: 1946

Date of Death: 1956

Pastoral Assignments:

St. Augustine, New Orleans

St. Charles Borromeo, Destrehan

Sts. Peter and Paul, New Orleans

St. Vincent de Paul, New Orleans

PIERRE CELESTIN CAMBIAIRE

Date of Birth: 1871

Ordination: 1898

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1910s

Allegation Received: 1917

Removed from Ministry: 1917

Date of Death: 1955

Pastoral Assignments:

Sacred Heart of Jesus, Cameron

St. George, Baton Rouge

St. Joseph, Grosse-Tete

St. Leon, Leonville

CARL DAVIDSON

Date of Birth: 1940

Ordination: 1964

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: early 1980s

Allegation Received: 1989

Removed from Ministry: 2002

Date of Death: 2007

Pastoral Assignments:

Annunciation, New Orleans

St. James Major, New Orleans

St. John Prep, New Orleans

St. Raphael the Archangel, New Orleans

St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, New Orleans

JAMES BENEDICT

Date of Birth: 1913

Date of Ordination: 1939

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: Late 1950s

Allegation Received: 2003

Date of Death: 1984

Pastoral Assignments:

Mater Dolorosa Church, New Orleans

Our Lady of Lourdes, New Orleans

St. Augustine Church, New Orleans

St. Henry Church, New Orleans

Ursuline Convent and Academy

DINO CINEL

Date of Birth: 1941

Ordination: 1966

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1980s

Allegation Received: 1988

Removed from Ministry: 1988

Date of Death: 2018

Pastoral Assignments:

Professor at Tulane University

St. Rita, New Orleans in residence

VINCENT FEEHAN

Date of Birth: 1945

Ordination: 1977

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1970s; early 1980s

Allegation Received: 1987

Voluntary leave of absence: 1987

Date of Death: 2010

Pastoral Assignments:

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Belle Chasse

St. Anselm, Madisonville

St. Catherine of Siena, Metairie

St. Frances Xavier Cabrini, New Orleans

JOHN FRANKLIN

A Priest of the Diocese of Savannah, GA

Serving at the Archdiocese of New Orleans

Date of Birth: 1925

Ordination: 1956

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1950s

Allegation Received: 1959

Removed from Ministry: 1959

Date of Death: unknown

Pastoral Assignments:

Ascension, Donaldsonville

St. Gabriel, New Orleans

MICHAEL HURLEY

Date of Birth: 1915

Ordination: 1943

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1940s

Allegation Received: 1945

Left Archdiocese: 1955

Date of Death: 2005

Pastoral Assignments:

Immaculate Conception Church, Marrero

St. Agnes, Baton Rouge

St. Francis de Sales, Houma

St. Maurice, New Orleans

Sts. Peter and Paul, New Orleans

WESLEY MICHAEL LANDRY

Date of Birth: 1923

Ordination: 1948

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1950s

Allegation Received: 1993

Retired from Ministry: 1993

Date of Death: 2002

Pastoral Assignments:

Christ the King, Gretna

Incarnate Word, New Orleans

St. Anthony, Gretna

St. Cecilia, New Orleans

St. Gabriel the Archangel, New Orleans

St. Joseph, Thibodaux

St. Leo the Great, New Orleans

St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, New Orleans

HOWARD HOTARD

Date of Birth: 1926

Ordination: 1955

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: early 1980s

Allegation Received: 1995

Removed from Ministry: 2002

Date of Death: 2013

Pastoral Assignments:

Our Lady of Lourdes, Slidell

Sacred Heart Church, Lacombe

St. Catherine of Siena, Metairie

St. Charles Borromeo, Destrehan

St. Mary Pamela, Raceland

St. Matthias, New Orleans

JAMES KIRCHER

A Priest of the Diocese of Jackson, MS

In Residence at the Archdiocese of New Orleans

Date of Birth: 1931

Ordination: 1963

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s

Allegation Received: 2010

Removed from Ministry: 1991

Date of Death: 2007

In Residence: 1970s

Pastoral Assignments:

St. Julian Eymard, Algiers

RALPH LAWRENCE

Date of Birth: 1890

Ordination: 1916

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: early 1930s

Allegation Received: 1935

Leave of absence: 1935

Date of Death: 1992

Pastoral Assignments

Mater Dolorosa, New Orleans

Our Lady of Good Harbor, Buras

Our Lady of Lourdes, Winnfield

Sacred Heart Church, Rayville

St. Anthony, Baton Rouge

GORHAM JOSEPH PUTNAM

Date of Birth: 1929

Ordination: 1955

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: early 1950s

Allegation Received: 2002

Date of Death: 1993

Pastoral Assignments

St. Agnes, Jefferson

St. Andrew the Apostle, New Orleans

St. Francis de Sales, New Orleans

St. John the Baptist, Edgard

St. Rita Church, New Orleans

JOHN SEERY

Date of Birth: 1953

Ordination: 1976

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1970s

Allegation Received: 1978

Left the USA: 1978

Date of Death: 2011

Pastoral Assignments:

Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Westwego

JOHN THOMANN

Date of Birth: 1930

Ordination: 1958

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s

Allegation Received: 1966

Removed from Ministry: 1967

Date of Death: 1989

Pastoral Assignments:

Our Lady of Lourdes, New Orleans

Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Chackbay

Resurrection of Our Lord, New Orleans

St. Charles Borromeo Church, Destrehan

St. Frances Cabrini, New Orleans

St. Henry, New Orleans

St. Joseph Church, Gretna

St. Joseph, Galliano

St. Leo the Great, New Orleans

St. Rose of Lima Church, New Orleans

BERNARD SCHMALTZ

Date of Birth: 1947

Ordination: 1973

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s

Allegation Received: 1993

Removed from Ministry: 1993

Date of Death: 2010

Pastoral Assignments:

Anunziata, Houma

St. Clement of Rome

St. Francis Xavier, Metairie

St. Gabriel the Archangel, New Orleans

St. Rose of Lima, New Orleans, in residence

MALCOLM STRASSEL

Date of Birth: 1908

Ordination: 1934

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1960s; early 1970s

Allegation Received: 2006

Date of Death: 1987

Pastoral Assignments:

Holy Rosary Church, St. Amant

Our Lady of Lourdes, New Orleans

Sacred Heart, LaCombe

St. Agnes, Baton Rouge

St. Charles Borromeo, Destrehan

St. Joseph, Gretna

St. Mary Pamela, Raceland

JOHN WEBER

Date of Birth: 1919

Ordination: 1945

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1940s

Incardinated into Diocese of Baton Rouge: 1961

Allegation Received: 2005

Date of Death: 2000

Pastoral Assignments:

Assumption Parish, Plattenville

Holy Trinity, New Orleans

St. Ann, Morganza

St. Eloi, Theriot

St. Rita, New Orleans

The names of religious order priests who were serving in the Archdiocese of New Orleans at the time of the allegation and the archdiocese was notified of the allegation. The investigation and final disposition of the allegation was the responsibility of the religious order.

PAUL AVALLONE, S.D.B.

Date of Birth: 1921

Date of Ordination: 1950

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1950s, early 1960s

Notification from Religious Order: 2011

Date of Death: 2008

Pastoral Assignments:

Archbishop Shaw High School

Hope Haven, Marrero

PATRICK BRADY, O.P.

Date of Birth: unknown

Ordination: unknown

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s; 1970s

Allegation Received: 2002

Date of Death: 1999

Pastoral Assignments:

St. Anthony of Padua, New Orleans

STANISLAUS CEGLAR, S.D.B.

Date of Birth: unknown

Ordination: unknown

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s

Allegation Received: 2010

Pastoral Assignments:

Hope Haven, Marrero

PAUL CSIK, S.D.B.

Date of Birth: 1898

Date of Ordination: unknown

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s

Allegation Received: 2010

Date of Death: 1970

Pastoral Assignments:

Hope Haven, Marrero

CLAUDE BOUDREAUX, S.J.

Date of Birth: 1925

Date of Ordination: 1955

Notification from Religious Order: 2005

Date of Death: 2016

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

CORNELIUS CARR, S.J.

Date of Birth: 1920

Ordination: 1951

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1970s; early 1980s

Notification via Media Reports: 2018

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

JAMES COLLERY, C.S.Sp

Date of Birth: 1920

Ordination: 1948

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: early 1980s

Allegation Received: 2013

Date of Death: 1987

Pastoral Assignments:

St. Ann, Metairie

JEROME DUCOTE, O.S.B.

Date of Birth: 1929

Ordination: 1954

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: early 1960s

Allegation Received: 2002

Date of Death: 2006

Pastoral Assignments:

St. Joseph Abbey, St. Benedict

ANTHONY ESPOSITO, S.D.B.

Date of Birth: unknown

Ordination: unknown

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1950s; 1960s

Allegation Received: 2006

Pastoral Assignments:

Hope Haven, Marrero

JUSTIN FALER, O.S.B.

Date of Birth: 1919

Ordination: 1945

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1950s

Allegation Received: 2002

Date of Death: 1979

Pastoral Assignments:

Annunciation, Bogalusa

St. Benedict, St. Benedict

St. Christopher, Metairie

St. Jane de Chantal, Abita Springs

St. Joseph Abbey

ANDREW MASTERS, S.V.D.

Date of Birth: unknown

Ordination: unknown

Allegation Received: 1993

Pastoral Assignments:

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Belle Chasse

St. Augustine, New Orleans

JOSEPH PANKOWSKI, S.D.B.

Date of Birth: 1915

Ordination: unknown

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1940s; 1950s

Allegation Received: 2006

Deceased 1981

Pastoral Assignments

Hope Haven, Marrero

ALFRED PIMPLE, O.F.M.

Date of Birth: 1911

Ordination: 1938

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1950s

Allegation Received: 1959

Date of Death: 1983

Pastoral Assignments:

St. Mary of the Angels, New Orleans

St. Patrick, Port Sulphur

ERNEST FAGIONE, S.D.B.

Date of Birth: 1917

Ordination: 1947

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1950s; 1960s

Allegation Received: 2006

Date of Death: 2006

Pastoral Assignments:

Archbishop Shaw High School

Hope Haven, Marrero

St. John Bosco, Harvey

AUGUST KITA, S.D.B.

Date of Birth: 1931

Ordination: 1960

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s; 1970s

Allegation Received: 2006

Date of Death: 2008

Pastoral Assignments:

Hope Haven, Marrero

WILLIAM MILLER, C.Ss.R.

Date of Birth: 1896

Ordination: 1922

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1940s

Allegation Received: 1946

Date of Death: 1972

Pastoral Assignments:

St. Alphonsus, New Orleans

DONALD PEARCE S.J.

Date of Birth: 1925

Ordination: 1959

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s

Allegation Received: 2003

Notification from Religious Order: 2010

Date of Death: 2016

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

ALFRED SOKOL, S.D.B.

Date of Birth: 1911

Ordination: unknown

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s; 1970s

Allegation Received: 2006

Deceased 2004

Pastoral Assignments:

Hope Haven, Marrero

ROGER TEMME, O.M.I.

Date of Birth: 1947

Ordination: 1976

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1970s

Allegation Received: 1995

Pastoral Assignments:

Ave Maria Retreat House, Lafitte

Our Lady of Guadalupe, New Orleans

BENJAMIN WREN, S.J.

Date of Birth: 1931

Ordination: 1961

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1970s; early 1980s

Allegation Received: 2016

Date of Death: 2006

Pastoral Assignments

Community of John the Evangelist, New Orleans

Loyola University, New Orleans

The following religious order priests were taken out of ministry by the Archbishop of New Orleans in 2002, even though the abuse was not alleged to have occurred in the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

CHARLES COYLE, S.J.

Date of Birth: 1932

Ordination: 1965

Date of Death: 2015

Pastoral Assignments:

Center for Jesus the Lord, New Orleans

Holy Cross High School, New Orleans

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

St. Andrew the Apostle Church, Algiers

St. Cecilia Parish (in residence)

St. Louise de Marillac, Arabi

St. Raphael, New Orleans

BERNARD KNOTH, S.J.

Date of Birth: 1949

Ordination: 1977

Pastoral Assignments:

Loyola University

BRYAN FONTENOT, O.P.

Date of Birth: 1953

Ordination: 1981

Pastoral Assignments

Xavier University, New Orleans

JOSEPH PELLETTIERI, C.Ss.R.

Date of Birth: 1939

Ordination: 1965

Date of Death: 2018

Pastoral Assignments:

Ave Maria Retreat House, Crown Point

C. RICHARD NOWERY, C.S.C.

Date of Birth: 1938

Ordination: 1968 Date of Death: 2018

Pastoral Assignments:

Sacred Heart of Jesus, New Orleans

