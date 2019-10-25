Have a closure we don't know about? Email us at PressRelease@WWLTV.com

The National Hurricane Center says Invest 97 has formed into Tropical Depression 17 in the Gulf of Mexico Friday morning.

The tropical depression should be short-lived and expected to merge with a cold front and make landfall in Central Louisiana Friday night.There are no coastal tropical storm watches or warnings in effect at this time.

Expect rounds of heavy rain to last into Sat. morning. Flooding is the main concern, gusty winds, minor coastal flooding & isolated tornadoes are also possible.

See the full list of closures in our area as a result of the heavy rain that could come from Tropical Depression 17

Boo at the Zoo: "Due to the severe weather, Boo at the Zoo on Friday, October 25 is cancelled. If you purchased a ticket for Friday, Oct. 25, it will be honored on Sunday. Oct. 27. Thank you for supporting Audubon Zoo and Children's Hospital New Orleans with the purchase of your ticket."

Brews and Boos City Park: "Due to rain, Brews and Boos is now Saturday 10/26/19. Same time, location, and event details. Tickets purchased for the 10/25 party are to be used for the new date of 10/26."

Park-A-Boo: The family event at Lafreniere Park has been cancelled for Friday night. The event is set to open Saturday.

Pumpkins in the Park (Covington): "Unfortunately, due to flash flood warnings in our area and several inches of rain expected through Saturday afternoon, we are cancelling the "Pumpkins in the Park" event Saturday."

Scout Island Scream Park: "Due to rain Scout Island Scream Park, Bayou Oaks, Tennis, and City Putt are closed today/tonight 10/25/19 in addition to those mentioned on the Park’s website calendar (due to VooDoo)."

Sunset Symphony on the Lake (Mandeville): The performance by the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) and the Greater New Orleans Youth Orchestra (GNOYO) on the Lakefront has been RESCHEDULED to Sunday, Oct. 26.

Back to the River Fall Concert (Gretna): "Due to the inclement weather, the BACK TO THE RIVER FALL CONCERT: THE YAT PACK scheduled for Friday, October 25, has been CANCELLED and will not be rescheduled." "Saturday's final BACK TO THE GRETNA DRIVE-IN movie, GOOSEBUMPS 2: HAUNTED HALLOWEEN will take place at 6:00 PM as scheduled."

***Voodoo Festival*** is still ON and Day 1 starts at 12 p.m.

Stay with WWLTV.com and WWL-TV for the latest updates on closures and delays from weather

More

► Track the tropics, live updates from Your Local Weather Experts delivered directly to you throughout hurricane season by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

WEATHER: Tropical depression forecast to make landfall in Louisiana Friday

WEATHER: Tornado Watch issued for southern Mississippi

WEATHER: Parking restrictions lifted in New Orleans due to flooding threat