List of 2021 St. Joseph altars throughout the metro area

The beloved local tradition returns this year, although in smaller numbers and with some changes due to the pandemic.

NEW ORLEANS — The following parishes, schools and entities of the Archdiocese of New Orleans will host St. Joseph Altars for the feast of St. Joseph on March 19, 2021.

The St. Joseph altar tradition, which is Sicilian and Roman Catholic in origin but is carried on locally by Italian-Americans and people of all nationalities and faiths, includes baking cookies and cakes and preparing foods for the altar. The offerings accompany petitions to St. Joseph or are expressions of thanks for favors granted.

The tradition was paused last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic but has returned this year, with some changes and in smaller numbers.

To add an altar to this list, email pressrelease@wwltv.com.



St. Joseph Church and Shrine, corner Seventh and Newton streets, Gretna: March 18, 6 p.m. rosary and prayer service in the gym with viewing until 7:30 p.m.; March 19, 10 a.m. Mass of St. Joseph with Archbishop Gregory Aymond, principal celebrant, 610 Sixth St.; take-out food only. Online donations at stjosephgretna.com. Contact Debbie Swiler, (504) 368-1313.

St. Joseph Church, 1802 Tulane Ave., New Orleans: March 19, altar viewing from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Mass and blessing will be at noon.

Ascension of Our Lord Church, 1900 Greenwood Drive, LaPlace: March 19, blessing at 9 a.m. with viewing until 1 p.m.; viewing, 6-8 p.m., with Stations of the Cross at 7 p.m. Also, viewing March 20 after the 4 p.m. Mass; March 21, following Masses at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., 5 p.m. (Spanish) and 7 p.m. Online donations at www.aolparish.org. Contact Susie Lanza, St. Joseph altar coordinator, (504) 650-0496.

Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos Church, 3037 Dauphine St., New Orleans: Altar blessing March 19 at 8:45 a.m. Mass; viewing, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Online donations at www.seeloschurchno.org. Contact Marena Garcia, (504) 943-5566.

Divine Mercy Church (church narthex), 4337 Sal Lentini Pkwy., Kenner: March 19, altar viewing from 8 a.m.-7 p.m., with blessing at 9 a.m. Online donations at bit.ly/2Mnp0DH. Contact Angela Gorman, banzabear@yahoo.com.

Good Shepherd Parish (St. Stephen Church), 1025 Napoleon Avenue, New Orleans - March 19, 9 a.m. school Mass, altar display in honor of St. Joseph (decorations only; no traditional foods or cookies). Holy cards and St. Joseph medals will be available; no meals. Church will be open until 4 p.m. Enter through school-side door.

Mount Carmel Academy, 7027 Milne Blvd, New Orleans: March 19, blessing at 8 a.m.; viewing 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Enter through side door on Milne Boulevard. Masks and social distancing required. Contact Sue Buras, sburas@mcacubs.org.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1908 Short St., Kenner: Altar blessing will be private. Open for viewing March 19, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. No food served. For information, (504) 214-2505.

Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church, 146 Fourth St., Westwego: March 19, 9 a.m. Mass in church. Father Buddy Noel will bless a small altar. St. Joseph candles ($3 donation), prayer cards and fava beans also available. Viewing until 3 p.m.

Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, 1 Rectory Lane, Hahnville (Community Center): March 18, blessing and Holy Hour at 6 p.m. with sfingi (Italian donuts). March 19, viewing 8 a.m.-6 p.m. with Tupa Tupa at 8:30 a.m., meals from noon until they run out.

Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 1835 St. Roch Ave., New Orleans: March 19, 5:30 p.m. blessing, followed by 6 p.m. Mass of St. Joseph; March 20, viewing at 3 p.m., followed by 4 p.m. Vigil Mass; March 21, 10 a.m. Mass, with viewing continuing until 12:30 p.m. Online donations may be made at olss-no.com. Contact Carol Ali Jenkins (504) 944-0166.

St. Ann Church and Shrine, 3601 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie: Altar will be located in the St. Cecilia Ministry Center behind the shrine. Blessing is private on March 18 (for St. Ann School students only due to COVID). Open to the public March 19, 9:30 a.m -2 p.m. and 3-9 p.m. with Consecration to St. Joseph Mass at 7 p.m.; March 20, noon-6 p.m. History of St. Joseph Altar tradition set up in another room for visitation. Blessed bags given, candles available for purchase. Online donations at bit.ly/2NDkAcf. Contact Kay Boutte, kay@stannchurchandshrine.org

St. Benilde Church, 1901 Division St., Metairie: March 19, open for public viewing 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Blessing private.

St. Cletus Church, 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna: Blessing March 19 at 8:30 a.m. Drive-thru on Creagan Avenue, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; have petitions ready. St. Joseph candles available for a $3 donation. Contact Bill Landry, (504) 909-1685, wjljr1952@gmail.com.

St. Francis Xavier, school auditorium, 215 Betz Place, Metairie: March 18, private blessing by Father Joe Palermo, pastor. March 19, 8 a.m. Mass, followed by Tupa Tupa at 9 a.m.; viewing until 6 p.m. St. Joseph feeding 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Archbishop Gregory Aymond will visit the altar at 2 p.m. Free pasta milanese lunch to go. March 20, viewing 9 a.m.-noon. Online donations at bit.ly/37NkeH8. Contact Rick and Jeannie Redmann, sfx.st.joseph.altar@gmail.com.

St. Genevieve Knights of Columbus, 58203 Hwy. 433, Slidell: March 19, 10 a.m. rosary and litany of St. Joseph silent prayer; Stations of the Cross begin 1 p.m. with consecration to St. Joseph. St. Joseph Altar goodie bags may be picked up in church or in drive-by beginning at 11 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, no meals offered.

St. Joan of Arc, 529 West 5th St., LaPlace, Family Life Center: Viewing, March 18, 7-8 p.m.; March 19, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; March 20, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Altar blessing March 18, following the 6 p.m. Mass. Online donations at sjachurch.com. Contact Bobby Bourgeois, (985) 652-5751.

St. Luke the Evangelist, 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell: A reduced size altar will be hosted to honor St. Joseph. Viewing March 19 in the Community Room, following 8:45 a.m. Mass; also following all Sunday Masses (7:30, 9, 11 a.m.) on March 21.

St. Mary’s Assumption Church (St. Alphonsus), 2030 Constance St., New Orleans: March 18, 4 p.m., blessing and viewing; March 19, 10:30 a.m. Mass and special prayers to St. Joseph. The altar will be available for viewing through the weekend Masses.

St. Rita Parish, 7100 Jefferson Hwy., Harahan: Altar will be blessed in the church after 8:30 a.m. Mass on March 19. Call (504) 737-2915 for updated information.

Bowling Bright House, 2436 St. Bernard Ave, New Orleans: March 19, altar viewing 2-7 p.m. Meals served, cookies.