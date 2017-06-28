Here is a list of Independence Day events across the metro area.

Uncle Sam Jam

Lafreniere Park, Metairie

Music begins Tuesday 4-11 p.m., Fireworks 9:30 p.m.

Free admission

http://www.unclesamjamjefferson.com/home.html

Happy 3rd of July

City Park, Goldring-Woldenberg Great Lawn

Tuesday 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Music from U.S. Marine Corps Band, concessions and fireworks

Free admission

http://neworleanscitypark.com/events/3rd-of-july

St. Charles Parish Independence Day Celebration

West Bank Bridge Park, Luling

Tuesday 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., Fireworks 9 p.m.

Food, music, fireworks

http://www.neworleansplantationcountry.com/events/st-charles-parish-independence-day-celebration

Mandeville Independence Day Parade

Mandeville Lakefront, corner of Lakeshore Dr. & Coffee St.

Parade followed by a picnic

Wednesday, July 4, 4-9 p.m.



St. Bernard Salutes America

Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center, 8245 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette

Music, food, face painting & magic show, Wednesday 4:30 p.m.

Fireworks Wednesday 9 p.m.

https://www.visitstbernard.com/events/st-bernard-salutes-america-0

Go 4th on the River

Over the New Orleans Riverfront & Woldenberg Park

Dueling Barges fireworks show, Wednesday 9 p.m.

Free admission

www.go4thontheriver.com

Go 4th to Crescent Park

Crescent Park, Mandeville St. Wharf

Wednesday 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Food trucks, music, concessions

https://crescentparknola.org/events/

