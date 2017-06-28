Here is a list of Independence Day events across the metro area.
Uncle Sam Jam
Lafreniere Park, Metairie
Music begins Tuesday 4-11 p.m., Fireworks 9:30 p.m.
Free admission
http://www.unclesamjamjefferson.com/home.html
Happy 3rd of July
City Park, Goldring-Woldenberg Great Lawn
Tuesday 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Music from U.S. Marine Corps Band, concessions and fireworks
Free admission
http://neworleanscitypark.com/events/3rd-of-july
St. Charles Parish Independence Day Celebration
West Bank Bridge Park, Luling
Tuesday 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., Fireworks 9 p.m.
Food, music, fireworks
http://www.neworleansplantationcountry.com/events/st-charles-parish-independence-day-celebration
Mandeville Independence Day Parade
Mandeville Lakefront, corner of Lakeshore Dr. & Coffee St.
Parade followed by a picnic
Wednesday, July 4, 4-9 p.m.
St. Bernard Salutes America
Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center, 8245 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette
Music, food, face painting & magic show, Wednesday 4:30 p.m.
Fireworks Wednesday 9 p.m.
https://www.visitstbernard.com/events/st-bernard-salutes-america-0
Go 4th on the River
Over the New Orleans Riverfront & Woldenberg Park
Dueling Barges fireworks show, Wednesday 9 p.m.
Free admission
www.go4thontheriver.com
Go 4th to Crescent Park
Crescent Park, Mandeville St. Wharf
Wednesday 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Food trucks, music, concessions
https://crescentparknola.org/events/