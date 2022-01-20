Updated school closings, virtual learning due to winter weather

Several school districts have chosen to close or move to virtual learning due to possible hazardous weather or driving conditions.

NEW ORLEANS — A strong cold front is moving through Southeast Louisiana, bringing freezing conditions to the area on Thursday and into the weekend.

Need to add a school district to his list? Send an email to webteam@wwltv.com

Jefferson

The safety of students and employees is our top priority. We’re working with Jefferson Parish officials to monitor the winter weather currently forecast late tonight and into Friday morning. We’re making preparations in case we shift to remote learning Friday. If that decision is made, we’ll notify families through direct text message, employees through JP Schools email, and the community through jpschools.org and social media.

St. James

St. James Parish Schools is working closely with St. James Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness in monitoring the winter weather forecasted for tomorrow, Friday, January 21, 2022. An additional decision regarding possible delayed start and/or closure of schools will be made later today. Please check our district's media outlets (website, Facebook page and district app) for continued updates.

St. John the Baptist

Exercising an abundance of caution, due to the forecasted winter weather, all St. John the Baptist Parish School Board schools and buildings will be closed tomorrow, Friday, January 21, 2022.

Parents of K-8 Scholars:

All K-8 scholars will work independently and asynchronously (independently) at home. Teachers will be accessible to communicate with their scholars via TEAMS throughout the school day. Students are being provided assignments and/or work packets to complete at home. We anticipate opening schools following our normal schedules Monday, January 24, 2022.

Parents of ESJH, STEM, WSJH, and Redirect Program High School scholars:

All high school scholars will receive direct (live) instruction via TEAMS. High school scholars will log in to TEAMS to record their attendance and participate in a regular day of instruction from their teachers via TEAMS. We anticipate opening schools following our normal operations and schedules on Monday, January 24, 2022.

St. Tammany

Due to the predicted hazardous weather conditions, Friday will be a distance learning day for all St. Tammany Parish Public Schools, and employees will work remotely. All STPPS students will need to log in to their Google Classroom and follow the posted instructions. Please know that distance learning attendance is mandatory. You can view the Emergency Distance Learning Plan for more details.

Tangipahoa

With a forecast calling for the possibility of freezing rain and icy roads, Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley said the district will hold classes remotely this Friday, January 21.

Friday, January 21 will be a full virtual day for students. All in-person classes will be suspended for the day. Students are reminded to bring their devices home with them from school on Thursday.

Students should check their tangischools email or their virtual classroom on Friday for information regarding their assignments from teachers.

Washington

Due to staff shortage, WPSS will move to virtual instruction from January 19th- 21st. Schools will resume face-to-face instruction on Monday, January 24, 2022.

Due to the possibility of hazardous road conditions tomorrow, Friday, January 21, 2022 Bogalusa City Schools will be VIRTUAL only.