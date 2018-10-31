Several schools across different parishes will have a delayed start Thursday, November 1, 2018 due to the severe weather expected in the area.

Orleans Parish

All Catholic schools delayed to 10 a.m.

ReNEW schools CLOSED Thursday

All InspireNOLA campuses (McDonogh #42 Charter School, Alice Harte Charter School, Andrew Wilson Charter School, Dwight D. Eisenhower Charter School, Edna Karr High School, and Eleanor McMain Secondary School) will delay schools to 11:30 a.m.

All Orleans Parish School Board direct-run schools (McDonogh 35 High School and Cypress Academy) will delay the start of school to 11 a.m. Parents should check with the schools for transportation info.

Foundation Preparatory Charter School will start school at noon. Bus pickup time will be delayed by three hours from students' regularly scheduled pickup time.

Algiers Charter Schools open will open doors at 10:30 a.m. and starts at 11:30 a.m.

Audubon (Uptown and Gentilly campuses) staff report at 10:30 a.m. and students start at 11 a.m.

Calvary Baptist CLOSED

Homer Plessy Charter school bus pickup delayed 3.5 hours

Hynes Charter bus pickup at 10 a.m. Students should report between 10:30 a.m. and 10:45 p.m. PreK class is cancelled for Thursday.

Einstein Charter Schools staff should report at 10 a.m.

International High School of Louisiana bus pick up is three hours later than normal time

Morris Jeff Charter high school delayed until 11 a.m. Elementary and middle school students delayed until 11:15 a.m.

Warren Easton Charter School delayed until noon, dismissal at 3:30 p.m.

Benjamin Franklin High School delayed until 11 a.m. Campus will be open at 10:30 a.m. for student dropoff.

KIPP schools in New Orleans will open at 11 a.m. Thursday. Buses will run approximately 3.5 hours later than normal.

Fannie C. Williams Charter School will be delayed until 11 a.m.

St. Matthews ELC will be delayed until 10 a.m.

New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy will be CLOSED Thursday.

Harriet Tubman Charter School will be CLOSED Thursday.

Paul Habans Charter School will be CLOSED Thursday.

Akili Academy will be CLOSED Thursday.

Jefferson Parish

All Catholic schools delayed to 10 a.m.

Athlos Academy delayed to 10:30 a.m.

Kenner Discovery student report at 10:15 a.m.

St. Charles Parish

St. Charles schools will operate on a three-hour delay start time. Buses will begin picking up students 40 minutes after the start times listed below:

10:10 a.m. – 2:225 p.m. for:

Destrehan

Hahnville

10:55 a.m. - 3:05 p.m. for:

Albert Cammon

Harry Hurst

J.B. Martin

R.K. Smith

Ethel Schoeffner

Luling

11:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. for:

Allemands

Lakewood

Mimosa Park

New Sarpy

Norco

St. Rose

R.J. Vial

Catholic Schools will take in 3 hours late

Tangipahoa Parish

Tangipahoa Parish schools will be on a two-hour delayed start Thursday morning for start times, bus ties and parent drop off times.

"If your school takes in at 8 a.m., on Thursday, Nov. 1, that campus will take in at 10 a.m., and all associated school arrival times-whether it be the time your bus typically arrives to pick up the child or the time that you are able to personally drop off your child at school-will all be delayed by two hours," school officials say.

The delayed start will not impact dismissal, which will take place at regular time at every school across the parish.

St. John Parish

St. John the Baptist Parish Public Schools will be on a three-hour delayed start time.

Catholic Schools in St. John Parish will follow suit

Washington Parish

Washington Parish public and Catholic schools will start at 10 a.m. Thursday

Northshore Charter School will start school at 10 a.m. Buses will begin to run at 9 a.m. Car riders may be dropped off at 9:45 a.m.

