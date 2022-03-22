LIST: Shelter locations open in advance of severe weather

NEW ORLEANS — The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the viewing area under a higher than normal risk for widespread severe weather. Both sides of the Lake are under threat, with a 3 of 5 for the Southshore, including metro NOLA and parts of the Northshore, and a 4 of 5 for the Northshore and into SW MS. This indicates a higher risk for more numerous and widespread severe storms and tornadoes with more intense damage. While nothing is guaranteed, the forecast parameters are coming together for this possibility.
Temporary severe weather shelters will open today for residents who feel unsafe in their homes.
Here is a list of shelters in several parishes:
Jefferson Parish
The shelter will open at 3 p.m
- Terrytown Playground, 641 Heritage Ave., Terrytown, LA 70056
- Will remain open for residents in mobile homes in need of sturdy shelter until the National Weather Service gives the all-clear.
St. John Parish
The shelters will open at 3 p.m.
- Lake Pontchartrain Elementary School Gymnasium 3328 US-51, Laplace, LA 70068
- West St. John High School Gymnasium 480 LA-3127, Edgard, LA 70049
St.Charles Parish
Opens at 2 p.m.
- Edward A Dufresne Community Center 274 Judge Edward A. Dufresne Parkway
Terrebonne Parish
- Houma Municipal Auditorium, 880 Verret St, Houma, LA
- Will stay open until the severe weather is no longer a threat to Terrebonne Parish
- No food or bedding will be provided at the temporary shelter, and it will close by Tuesday evening. Residents are encouraged to bring their own food, water, and other items needed to make themselves comfortable.
Hancock County
The shelters will open at 3 p.m.
- Emergency Operations Center: 18333 Hwy 603, Kiln
- Leetown Shelter: 28290 Leetown Road, Leetown
Pearl River County
- Poplarville Community Saferoom 124 Rodeo Street, Poplarville will be
- Will close as soon as the threat of severe weather has passed.
- Pets are not allowed. Residents are encouraged to bring their food, water, and other items needed to make themselves comfortable.