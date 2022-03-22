LIST: Shelter locations open in advance of severe weather

NEW ORLEANS — The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the viewing area under a higher than normal risk for widespread severe weather. Both sides of the Lake are under threat, with a 3 of 5 for the Southshore, including metro NOLA and parts of the Northshore, and a 4 of 5 for the Northshore and into SW MS. This indicates a higher risk for more numerous and widespread severe storms and tornadoes with more intense damage. While nothing is guaranteed, the forecast parameters are coming together for this possibility.