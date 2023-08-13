Remains found in Livingston Parish believed to be that of missing man, Sheriff says

Sheriff Jason Ard says after extensive searches by LPSO and a volunteer K9 team, LPSO detectives believe the remains are of 24-year-old Cameron McCrory.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says it believes remains found Saturday in a wooded area may be that of a missing Denham Springs man who went missing on July 22.

“The remains were located in a thickly wooded area behind North Park facilities,” Sheriff Ard says, “Even though foul play is not suspected at this time, we will continue our investigation to confirm the identity.”

“We know many of you have supported this family by sharing their information and our updates. That is appreciated and was very helpful in this process. Please keep Cameron’s mom & his family in your thoughts & prayers as we all move forward together.”

The parish coroner's office has not yet released its findings on the remains found.