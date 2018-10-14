The Louisiana SPCA has been taking in more animals because of Hurricane Michael.

This weekend, the Jefferson SPCA held an adoption event, called Snout by Snoutwest. Event organizers say it is a great way for families to come interact with the animals outside before considering adopting them.

Organizers also say that they will start receiving more dogs from animal shelters that were impacted by the storm.

“If a rescue like myself, or someone else, we pull out five dogs a week, we’re not even a drop in the bucket. There are so many dogs that are not being saved. It’s just an epidemic,” Courtney Davis, of Blue Tails Rescue, said.

Those who did not get a chance to come out to the Snout by Snoutwest event in Jefferson Parish can visit the Jefferson PSCA website or the Louisiana SPCA website to find animals to adopt.

