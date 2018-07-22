A local band is the victim of a burglary after they say their equipment was stolen near a popular Uptown bar.

The New Orleans Suspects wrote on a Facebook post that their van was parked around the corner from the Maple Leaf bar when their equipment was taken.

"Friends, we were robbed," the post, which appeared on the band's Facebook page Sunday, read.

On the group's GoFundMe page, they list some of the stolen items.

"From keyboards to guitar amps to Willie Green's Neville Bros custom drum kit...these thieves seemed to have gotten just about everything we own," the band wrote.

The band began playing together in 2009 and features members who have been a part of groups such as The Neville Brothers and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band.

