NEW ORLEANS -- President Trump said the now infamous “I really don’t care” jacket Melania Trump wore to child detention center on the border was directed at “the fake news media.” However, many took issue with the statement.

One local business owner created a t-shirt with a positive spin on the statement and is now inundated with orders from around the world.

Rhonda Findley, co-owner of Pop City and Funrock’n, realized by eliminating two letters she could change the message’s meaning.

"This shirt is only positive and it's resonated throughout the country and around the world -- we really do care,” Findley said.

Orders began pouring in from across the US and 16 different countries. The proceeds will be split between two organizations helping immigrants: Charity Raices in Texas and Catholic Charities of New Orleans Immigrant Initiatives. In less than a week, Findley raised $30,000.

"It's humbling,” Findley said. “It's really good."

Findley hopes the t-shirts inspire people to help one another in any way they can.

"Every day just get up, do good, in whatever way that looks and whatever way that happens,” Findley said.

Councilmember Kristin Palmer, who purchased three t-shirts today, agrees with that sentiment.

"Everything that we can do matters,” Palmer said.

For Findley and Palmer, it's our differences that created the city we live in today and they say they will continue to fight for all residents who call this place home.

"This country, this city especially, was built on a wonderful diversity of cultures and people and we have to keep that tradition alive,” Palmer said. “That's New Orleans. That's who we are."

If you’d like to purchase a shirt we can swing by Funrock’n on Magazine Street and online here.

