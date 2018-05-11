Catholics went to mass this weekend for the first time since the list was released that names 57 Catholic priests with credible allegations of child sex abuse.

Many say this list is a step in the right direction.

"I mean it's very upsetting," Chelsea Slattery said. "It's sad that that's even something that's an issue."

Sunday evening Catholics attended mass at Holy Name of Jesus Church on St. Charles and the news that came to light Friday wasn't far from mind. However, Catholics say now is the time to address the past and focus on the future.

"It's unfortunately a history of it and it's good that they're taking the right steps even now, maybe it's considered too late by some, but certainly it helps move forward in the right way," Jim Zink said.

The priest addressing the congregation Sunday evening at Holy Name of Jesus Church said he would not discuss the list during the sermon. He said the Archdiocese has decided it's inappropriate to discuss allegations of child sex abuse within the Catholic Church in front of children attending mass.

Although the crimes against children won't be discussed during mass at Holy Name of Jesus, those attending credit the Catholic Church with finally addressing the abuse publicly.

"I think it's a good thing and a brave thing that the arch bishop has decided to do the right thing and bring it to light and do it in the most professional and upright and Christian manner possible," Zink said.

Lauren Bale can be reached at lbale@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL