METAIRIE, La. — Every year, Oprah releases a list of her favorite things right before Christmas and this year, one local designer's artwork was on the list.

"It tells the whole story," Doug Gitter said as he looked at every edge of an ornament he designed.

This year, he released a Clementine Hunter Christmas Ornament Collection. Each one is unique.

"Each one is hand-sculpted and hand-painted so no two are exactly alike," Gitter said.

The ornaments show stories retold from Clementine Hunter's original work that you'll see throughout Gitter's Metairie home.

"It was from the heart, and it had so much meaning to it," he said.

Hunter was a self-taught, folk artist known for showcasing her life on a Louisiana plantation. She died in 1988 at 101 years old. Her work is now featured in the Smithsonian, NOLA, and museums all over the country.

"That simplicity of life was very meaningful to her," Gitter said.

In Hurricane Katrina, Gitter lost several original pieces. He decided he wanted others to still be able to enjoy Hunter's work so he got the licensing rights and has been recreating her work ever since as the designer of Gitter Gallery.

"I really wanted to pay tribute to her original artwork," he said.

Gitter travels to Europe, Asia, and India where artists will bring his designs to life. He just released the ornament collection in time for Christmas. Each is made of hand-blown glass.

"Not only can you see the beautiful artwork Clementine portrayed, but you can actually feel the movement in the work," Gitter said.

He sent a set to someone at Oprah Magazine as a gift to Oprah herself.

"I knew she loved Clementine Hunter's original artwork," he said. "When i did, he sent back, not only does she want them for her home, but she wants to include them on this year's Oprah's Favorite Things list. I was really blown away.

The Clementine Hunter ornaments are now on the 2019 list.

This is the second time Doug Gitter's artwork was featured as one of Oprah's Favorite Things. In 2013, 'The Baptism on Cane River' platter was featured on the list.

"There is such a thing as the Oprah effect and it is happening," Gitter said.

The Oprah effect is leading to a boost is sales. The sales are allowing Clementine Hunter's stories of life on a Louisiana Plantation to be shared even more.

Gitter's work is available at several local retailers, on the Gitter's Gallery website, and on Amazon. A portion of proceeds goes to the Clementine Hunter estate which recently funded the renovation of Hunter's house on the Melrose Plantation in Natchitoches.

ALSO: Ballerina from New Orleans paralyzed after fall, continues to dance

ALSO: 95-year-old veteran receives high school diploma

ALSO: Woman nearly scammed by Publishers Clearing House impostors