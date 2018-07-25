LORANGER - Climbing inside of his harvester, Patrick Klein is steering ahead, gathering corn alongside his son.

"Right now, today is like day 24, 25, that I put in 15 hours a day right now," Klein said.

He owns Klein & Sons Farms in Loronger. On his 300 acres, he farms soybeans, corn and cattle.

"The technology, the equipment and everything is so expensive. It's very, very hard to get into farming, without coming from a family farm," Klein said.

President Trump's trade war against China, Mexico and the European Union is adding to the struggle.

Countries are imposing retaliatory tariffs on U.S. grain, produce and meat. Klein is concerned about his soybean crop, which is five weeks from harvest.

"Right now, its down pretty good. It's down almost $2 from where it was a couple of months ago. So, that is concerning, you know. I see the prices starting to climb back up as well," Klein said.

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he's creating a $12 billion emergency aid package to farmers hit hard by the trade war.

The aid will come in three ways: Direct payment to farmers who've been impacted, a food purchase program where the government will buy unsold food and distribute it to food banks, and a program to create new export markets for American farmers.

Soybeans are a top agricultural commodity in Louisiana. According to the Department of Agriculture, about $15.8 billion of total agricultural goods go through Louisiana. Last year, Louisiana soybean production totaled about $651.8 million.

Gregory Rusovich, CEO of the Transoceanic Development, says depending on the motive, he can see the cost and the benefit of the aid package.

"If this is some grand play for further leveraging, then it's very smart leveraging based on a time when the U.S. economy is humming. If it's done, however, simply to subsidize the losses based on tariff losses, then that makes no economic sense," Rusovich said.

Klein says he believes the aid package will be a big help. He only hopes economic relief for his crops come quickly.

"I know something has to take place. Because I feel it's unfair. With the tariffs and stuff. I just hope it recovers or gets back to where it was at or even better before I have to sell again."

Rusovich says China continues to be a very serious problem, primarily because of their ongoing intellectual property theft of American companies and goods. Rusovich says cost estimates are somewhere between $200-$600 billion.

"If our tactics are to leverage and pressure China, then more understandable. If it's just to subsidize one sector for tariff costs to them, then it's problematic," Rusovich said.

