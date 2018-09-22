Teamwork was the word of the day Saturday as area Girl Scouts got to work restoring an old historic cabin at City Park.

“It’s good for us because it gives us an opportunity to do things we have never done before,” said 14-year-old Girl Scout Charel Wallace.

Located behind the New Orleans Museum of Art, McFadden Cabin was built in the 1920s by William McFadden. The one-room building was gifted to the Girl Scouts in 1931. The cabin is now getting new plumbing fixtures, interior walls, front doors and a new paint job.

“Girls from all over Louisiana will be able to come here take part in science, STEM projects, arts,” said Betsy Stoner with Girl Scouts Louisiana East.

On Saturday, Girl Scouts worked side-by-side with professional builders, the Women in Building Council and members of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans, each donating their time to help teach these young women how to build.

Girls Scouts are teaming up with professional builders to help restore a historic cabin at City Park. Full story on @WWLTV at 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/clzYUnaELL — Paul Dudley (@Pauldudleynews) September 22, 2018

“When I pulled up, I actually got goosebumps when I saw the activity and the excitement and the volunteers coming together,” said Stoner.

When it’s complete, the cabin will be used to further the education of the Girls Scouts, but just as important -- the project serves as reminder that women can build just like men can.

“Things such as this can show that there are women that are here that support the younger ladies going into the trade,” said Diane Baum with Professional Women in Building.

Some of the Girl Scouts, like Wallace, admitted to being a little nervous at first but after Saturday’s project she says she has a new career in mind.

“If you just put your mind to it. You can do it,” said Wallace.

Paul Dudley can be reached at pdudley@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL