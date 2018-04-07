NEW ORLEANS- "Race has been a contentious issue when it comes to admissions to colleges, as well as law school," Dr. Edward Chervenak said.

Dr. Chervenak with the University of New Orleans says President Donald Trump's push to reverse the Obama-era policy to consider race as a factor in college admissions is not surprising.

"If there's a case or controversy that does come to the Supreme Court, and we do see the court moving to the right, and my suspicion is that they'll be a conservative place down the court with this new opening, that they may decide to change previous rulings," Dr. Chervenak said.

Supporters believe using race as a factor in admissions gives those with diverse backgrounds a chance to excel at different universities and institutions.

"I think some institutions that had a high percentage of Black students now won't have the same numbers," Dr. Walter Kimbrough said.

Dr. Walter Kimbrough is the President of Dillard University, a Historically Black College in New Orleans.

"It doesn't impact us in terms of how we select students, but it's an interesting situation now because in one regard, Historically Black Institutions might benefit from this because there will be some folks if they tighten those procedures, they won't be accepted to predominately white institutions, so we might see an influx there," Dr. Kimbrough said.

The problem, Kimbrough believes, may happen when these students strive for higher degrees.

"I'm more concerned for us (Dillard), particularly at the Graduate level, and what we lose if students can't get in," Kimbrough said.

Those against using race as a factor argue having this in place is also a form of reverse discrimination.

Recently, several Asian Americans at Harvard University have spoken out against forms of affirmative action, saying it holds them to a higher standard than White and other minority groups.

"There's always a claim of reverse discrimination. If you're giving a certain class of individuals preference over another group. And so, those arguments are always going to be made," Dr. Chervenak said.

With Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy retiring this month, many are predicting the high court's stance on affirmative action, along with many other issues, will shift in a more conservative manner.

"There are going to be some unintended consequences from this and I don't think it's been thought through," Dr. Kimbrough said.

