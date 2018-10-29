It is believed to be the deadliest attack on Jewish people in U.S. history.

A gunman, who frequently posted anti-Semitic threats online, burst into a Pittsburg synagogue on Saturday and opened fire, killing 11 people and injuring six others.

83-year-old Anne Levy, who survived the Holocaust in her native Poland. She said the shooting is a reminder the present is not that far for her past.

“We thought that World War II would end. All those atrocities are all well known about and the world will change and we have learned something. But, we haven't,” she said.

Levy now speaks with high school students about the Holocaust.

“To see it that blatant now and for my kids and grandkids to have to see this and live through it, it's very, very hurtful,” Levy said.

According to a study by the anti-defamation league, the number of anit-Semitic incidents surged by nearly 60 percent from 2016 to 2017.

Just last month, vandals struck the Northshore Jewish Congregation in Mandeville, spray painting the building with hate slogans and swastikas.

“It served as a pretty stark wakeup call within this community that we're not immune to, this increase in anti-Semitism,” Anti-defamation League Regional Director Aaron Ahlquist said.

Levy said, as we learned in Pittsburgh, hatred is dangerous.

“If everybody's angry and nobody can talk to each other, how do we pull back? Hopefully, this tragedy will bring some healing, but I'm not going to bet on it,” she said.

