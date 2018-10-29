NEW ORLEANS - Eleven members of the Pittsburgh Jewish community were shot and killed while worshipping Saturday in what is now the deadliest Anti-Aemitic attack in US history. The pain reverberates across the country. Members of the Jewish community in Louisiana, as well as state and city leaders, brought their anger, sadness and grief into the Shir Chadash Synagogue to remember and honor the victims of hatred.

"We're seeing really emboldened hate, and when hate is emboldened and when hate speech becomes normal and normalized, that space between hate speech and violence starts shrinking," Aaron Ahlquist, Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League said.

City Council President Jason Williams agreed.

"There is a culture in our country right now and it's breeding hate and it's making people who thrive on hate more comfortable," Williams said. "A 97-year-old holocaust survivor was killed for being Jewish in this country, this week and there are really no words to describe just how awful and ashamed I am of our country at this moment."

Faced with so much darkness, the solution Sunday night was light.

"I experienced first hand that kind of evil and what I also saw, though, was overwhelming unity and support from people from all walks of life," Congressman Steve Scalise said.

People from all walks of life joined together again tonight with that same message. Friends and strangers stood side by side in solidarity with the Jewish Community, showing that love and acceptance of our differences is what makes our country great.

