Monday, President Trump commented on a leaked White House memo that states his administration is reportedly considering a rule change that would eliminate discrimination protections for transgender people.

Members of the transgender community in New Orleans and across the country are grappling with the fact their civil rights could be erased by the Trump administration. A leaked White House memo seeks to rewrite the legal definition of sex under Title Nine, the federal civil rights law.

The change would define a person's status as "male or female based on immutable biological traits identifiable by or before birth." That means federal laws would no longer protect transgender Americans from discrimination.

Rikki Hill is one of the estimated 1.4 million Americans who would be impacted. The policy would exclude Hill from the civil rights her non-transgender counterparts are afforded.

"We should be given the same rights, we should be protected by the same laws," Hill said. "They want to put us back in the stone age as far as I'm concerned."

Josh Duffy co-owns Bourbon Pride. For him, an attack on any part of the LGBT community is personal.

"It's just another slap in the face that we're less than and this fight for equal rights has to continue," Duffy said.

He will continue to fight for the rights of all members who identify as LGBT.

"It's something that we still have to battle every day, but you have to battle with kindness and battle with good," Duffy said.

Hill will continue to fight as well, but she's heartbroken her human rights remain in jeopardy.

"In this day and age it's frustrating and it's sad, it's simply sad," Hill said.

Lawsuits are expected to be filed if the Trump administration moves forward on eliminating transgender protections under Title Nine.

