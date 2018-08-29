NEW ORLEANS - Inside of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Archbishop Gregory Aymond opened up his sermon, asking survivors of sexual abuse to please forgive the Catholic Church.

Hundreds of church goers attended Tuesday's mass. Aymond says it is time to address the issue head on.

"I've met with many many survivors and victims here and when I was in another diocese and that's something I've always seen as an important priority," Archbishop Aymond said.

The Mass comes on the heels of the sex abuse scandal involving Pennsylvania Catholic Clergy.

A Grand Jury report released this month revealed more than 1,000 children were molested by 301 priests, going back decades.

In June, the Archdiocese of New Orleans settled a claim for half a million dollars after a man came forward, claiming he was sexually abused by former deacon George Brignac back in the 80's.

"There's no way that I can really feel the incredible pain and the brokenness of heart that they do, but I want to and that's why I'm determined to meet with them to offer them the support of God and the support of God's people," Archbishop Aymond said.

Aymond says the Archdiocese of New Orleans is looking for productive ways to move forward.

"We want a lay board that we will be forming through the Bishops conference to oversea what we do through diocese regarding safe environment. But also regarding those involved in sexual abuse and how we handle those cases," Archbishop Aymond said.

Roger Stetter, the attorney for the man who claims he was abused by Deacon Brignac says he is relieved to see the church trying to establish real reform.

"Future victims have come forward, we're working with the church to resolve their claims, amicably," Stetter said.

Many Catholics who attended Mass, like Sophie Trist are struggling with their faith in light of what's happened locally and nationally.

"I was shocked. I was angry. I was like, 'How could anyone serve Jesus and do this," Trist said.

However, she's happy to see her local congregation taking a stand.

"I see this as an opportunity to just pray for healing and come together with others who are also horrified and struggling with this. And pray for not only healing but systemic pain in the church," Trist said.

Archbishop Aymond also says they are asking Rome to send a representative to help them look at what they're doing right and wrong.

Caresse Jackman can be reached at cjackman@wwltv.com.

