More than 3,500 pounds of some of Louisiana’s finest meals are headed from New Orleans to North and South Carolina to help victims of Hurricane Florence.

Chef Amy Sins, owner of Langlois on Pauger Street, alongside Second Harvest, helped organize the effort, which involved local professional chefs making countless meals. At the Lakefront Airport Sunday dozens of volunteers helped load the food on three planes bound for the Carolinas.

“About two days before Florence hit, I started putting feelers out,” said Sins. “One thing I’ve learned about disaster outreach is that it starts to take on a life of its own.”

It wasn’t just food that was donated, so were the planes and gas, according to Sins. The pilots also donated their time.

“It’s just a joy to be able to help, (we are in) a blessed position (to where) we can do this” said pilot Gerald Huggins.

A non-profit called Wings of the Spirit helped secure pilots. The donations are headed to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and New Bern, North Carolina.

“Some of those flood waters are still moving south and more people are being impacted by this even today as we speak,” said Ryan Williams with Wings of the Spirit.

The meals were all made by New Orleans chefs like Sins and other volunteers while Second Harvest provided the kitchen and loads of other resources because in Louisiana, folks tend to know a thing or two about paying it forward and, of course, good food.

“Shrimp and butter beans, pork couvillion, smoked pork and macaroni and cheese, because macaroni and cheese makes you smile,” said Sins when asked what kind of meals they were sending over.

“People in south Louisiana know what it’s like to flood. We know what it’s like to lose everything and we know what it’s like to need a good meal.”

Second Harvest says they are always looking for donations, even when there isn't a natural disaster. Click here for more information on how to donate.

