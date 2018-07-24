The city is experiencing another day of dangerous heat and some members of the community have no escape from the sun. That’s where the New Orleans Mission comes in, providing basic necessities to around 300 people a day.

One of those people is Leonard Parker.

“I was just tired of being out there,” Parker says about his decision to move into the Mission fulltime. “Going here, going there, living there. I was tired, I just got tired.”

For Parker the Mission has been an escape from the heat, the hunger and the danger that comes from not having a home.

“What we're doing out there- Russian roulette,” Parker said. “Killing ourselves.”

While Parker now lives at the shelter, others stop by for just the basics and Deonne Beard makes sure they have what they need. Beard knows firsthand what it's like to have nowhere to go. Just one year ago she was on the receiving end- searching for food and water during New Orleans' never ending summer.

“Completely broke, homeless with a 10-year-old on the streets,” Beard said. “The beginning you're struggling for safety, to make sure me and my son were safe. And then find some place covered so we weren't out in the direct sun.”

Today she's paying it forward by helping others find an escape from the heat.

“It's exultatingly hot out there,” Beard said. “It's devastating to them. They're out in the heat of the day with nowhere to go.”

The Mission provides free water, food, beds and showers to those looking for a way out, and for those who have found it here, there's no going back.

“It's been comfortable for me,” Parker said. “My heart is at ease, my mind, my spirit is at ease. I'm comfortable.”

