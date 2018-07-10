NEW ORLEANS -- While many approve of Judge Brett Kavanaugh taking a seat on the Supreme Court, others disagree. A group in New Orleans earlier Saturday were moved to express their dissatisfaction.

"We believe Dr. Ford!" chanted the dozen protesters who came out to Lafayette Square around noon Saturday.

Amy Irvin with the New Orleans Abortion Fund hoped to send a strong message.

"I think the confirmation hearings have been somewhat of a sham, and that the FBI investigation was rushed, and there was not enough time for the FBI to do a proper investigation in my opinion," she said.

Protesters like Irvin held signs opposing the nomination, while others held signs to show support for Dr. Christine Ford who was thrust in the spotlight when she testified against Judge Kavanaugh, alleging he sexually assaulted her during a high school party in 1982.

"It seems we will have two sexual predators in the Supreme Court now, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh," claimed Marion Freistadt.

Again no charges have ever been filed against the two men, but some feel strongly about the allegations.

Freistadt also worries in particular about Kavanaugh cementing a conservative majority, which she thinks will have severe impacts to women's rights.

"He's going to vote against reproductive rights, he's going to vote against abortion rights, he's going to vote against contraception rights."

Clay Latimer with the Louisiana Courts Matter Coalition is worried about broader issues.

"They decide immigration issues whether people can stay in the country or not, they decide healthcare issues, if we're going to continue to have access to the things that are offered by the Affordable Care Act," she said.

As the protest wrapped, word had spread that Kavanaugh would be confirmed with a 50-48 Senate vote, and that's why those who came out Saturday say they won't' stop here.

"Dial that 202 number and let Cassidy and Kennedy know that we don't agree," said one of the speakers.

