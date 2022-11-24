Local restaurant opens its doors for those wanting to eat out on Thanksgiving

Want to eat a Thanksgiving dinner but don't want to bother with cooking and cleaning? Ralph's on the Park may be able to help.

NEW ORLEANS — Imagine all the great things about Thanksgiving like the delicious food and the quality time with family, but without all the hassle. No standing in the kitchen for hours cooking and no clean up afterward. Some people have opted for just that, as they’ve decided to go to a restaurant on Thanksgiving instead of cooking at home.

“We decided years ago that cooking and cleaning was overrated,” Tania Hahn said.

For the past 10 years, Hahn has decided to eat out on Thanksgiving.

“It’s also nice because no one has to work so hard. We let the professionals do the cooking for us and they clean for us and we get to go home and watch football,” Hahn said.

More and more people are deciding to forego their own stove on Thanksgiving as places like Ralph’s on The Park, offer reservations on the holiday.

“Thanksgiving is one of our busiest days of the year. We open Thanksgiving to welcome guests who may not want to eat at home, who might not want to take the time or trouble to cook we give them a nice place to gather and have a great thanksgiving meal and have some nice cocktails and wine,” Eric Schmitt, General Manager of Ralph’s On the Park said.

The restaurant serves over 500 people on Thanksgiving.

“Ralph’s is an amazingly wonderful place they love us they take care of us the view is beautiful overlooking city park and it’s a wonderful local restaurant for us to support,” Hahn said.

While Thanksgiving is usually a holiday that people spend at home, for some, eating at Ralph’s on the holiday isn’t much different.

“Ralph’s on The Park is a neighborhood restaurant a lot of the people that come on holidays are our regulars so they feel comfortable here and relax just like they would in their living room,” Schmitt said.

Ralph’s doors may have been open for hundreds throughout the day, but they will be closing early to allow those serving to also enjoy the holiday.

“So there is sometime later to gather with family which I think most of us have plans to do,” Schmitt said.