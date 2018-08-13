Aretha Franklin's family and friends say the Queen of Soul is gravely ill and her death is imminent.

Her failing health over recent years kept her from performances, including the Jazz Fest.

Well known New Orleans singers shared their memories of Franklin.

When it comes to music greats, you'll likely find a New Orleans connection. Aretha Franklin is no exception. Charmaine Neville remembers the time she was singing at a gig at the now-closed music bar Benny's on Camp Street.

"But all of a sudden the dynamics on the piano changed, and I turned around and I looked and it was Aretha Franklin. She was at the piano and she was playing and I said, 'Oh my goodness! Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh!' I say, 'Everybody stop! It's Aretha Franklin,'" remembers singer Charmaine Neville.

The Soul Queen of New Orleans, Irma Thomas, was coming up in the business the same time as the Queen of Soul.

"She wore the title well because Aretha could, as we say, she could 'sang,'" Irma Thomas laughed.

Charmaine remembers one of Aretha's sons playing music in the Crescent City and Irma said her father gave popular sermons here.

"Her dad enticed her to go head on and make that move over to R&B music, but yes, he was a well known gospel minister and he used to travel to New Orleans often. Reverend C.L. Franklin. He even recorded some of his sermons," said Thomas.

And though Irma and Aretha never formally met, they had something important in common, many years ago.

"And the same guy who wrote a lot of her early songs, had written songs for me, Dan Penn," said Thomas.

To this day Franklin's most memorable songs are part of her performances.

"Her music has been part of my work, you know. It has gotten me through a lot of gigs. Chain, chain, chain," said Thomas.

They also have in common how the roots of their entertainment careers and vocal talents were nurtured in the church, the tough times being on the road during segregation, and still today her inspirational style.

"She had a way of telling the story like you better think, think about what you tryin' to do to me," Neville quotes the well-known song.

Franklin is 76 years old.

In years past she has talked about health issues from being a former chain smoker, difficulty with losing weight, and surgery for an undisclosed type of tumor.

