Pepperidge Farm is recalling four different flavors of Goldfish crackers over salmonella concerns. So far, no one has gotten sick but the whey powder used in the crackers might be contaminated.

Local stores pulled the crackers from the shelves Tuesday as parents learned the news.

3-year-old Jeremai loves Goldfish crackers and he's not the only one in his family addicted to the cheesy fish.

"When we buy them, I find myself grabbing some,” his mom Lakisha Jones said. “Kids, adults, everybody loves Goldfish."

So when Jones saw the recall alert about the snack it caught her attention.

"I was really shocked because my son wanted to get it earlier, on the way coming here, and for some reason I didn't get it and had him get crackers and when I saw the story I was like ‘oh thank god,’" Jones said.

Conseco's Grocery Store employees checked their inventory and removed the recalled items from the shelves.

"Flavor-blasted extra cheddar, sour cream which we don't carry,” an employee said. “Goldfish baked with extra cheddar and Goldfish mixed pretzel."

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

Dr. Brian Morris is a pediatric gastroenterologist for Ochsner Children's Hospital. He says if a child did contract salmonella from the crackers they would most likely have mild symptoms.

"Abdominal pain, diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting," Dr. Morris said.

These symptoms usually don't last long and go away on their own.

"Typically it doesn’t cause a very serious infection," Dr. Morris said.

It is rare to have a snack food test positive for salmonella.

"I'm not aware of it to be that common, you typically see it in other things, but it can outbreak anywhere," Dr. Morris said.

However, Dr. Morris says parents don't need to be too concerned. As for Jones, she wants Pepperidge Farm to fix the problem quickly so her family can go back to enjoying their favorite snack.

"Just take care of it, take care of the Goldfish. The kids love Goldfish,” Jones said.

Click here to see the product codes for the impacted snacks

