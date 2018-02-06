Brittani Frank is home. Next door, so is her cousin and best friend Kina Henry.

The special day for these two hardworking hospitality workers comes just 12 days after construction started on one-time vacant lots in the Lower Ninth Ward.

“I am so excited. I am so happy. It’s like a dream come true,” said Frank. “I am ecstatic. A little overwhelmed in a good way. It’s just a lot to take in,” said Henry.

The three-bedroom houses were built by 500 local women who are volunteers of New Orleans Habitat for Humanity. The women not only came together to build the new houses but they also worked together to raise more than $150,000 to help fund the project.

“It is so empowering,” said Frank. The (stereo)typical women, we are known to cook and clean but now I am working with ladies who are hammering and putting up sheet rock so it’s very motivating."

Frank and Henry will still have a monthly mortgage but in lieu of a down-payment the two worked 300 hours Habitat volunteer hours.

“The traditional way you would buy a home (a person) would bring a percentage to closing but actually what you bring to the table with Habitat is your time,” said Henry.

The land was acquired through the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority partnership. The event is called “Women Build” but there were men who helped, though they were given a special wardrobe.

“We have something called the pink tutu club,” said Marguerite Oestreicher with Habitat for Humanity. “This is for gentlemen who want to support ‘Women Build.’ Our ladies have been doing all the building, the gentlemen are providing support services.”

Even though Frank and Henry now have their dream homes they say without a doubt they will be back helping on the next project.

“Habitat impacts your life in such a way that you want to give back,” said Frank.

© 2018 WWL