Lockport man charged with attempted murder in one shooting, now charged with murder in another shooting, Sheriff says

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A Lockport man facing charges of attempted murder in one shooting is now charged with murder in another.

Jyairus Folse, 20, has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Lorenzo Stuart of Lockport on September 24, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre says.

Folse was already in custody on an attempted murder charge in a shooting on September 8.

“At around 11:30 p.m. on September 24, 2022, deputies responded to calls of shots fired in the area of St. Louis Street. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Stuart, had been shot. He was later pronounced dead. The shooting occurred in the 700 block of St. Louis Street. Through investigation, detectives developed Folse as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest,” Sheriff Webre says.

Folse had been in custody since Saturday when he was arrested for attempted second-degree murder in an investigation of a shooting on Ayo Street in Raceland on September 8.

Jamyren Richard, 23, of Raceland was also charged with attempted murder in that incident.

On Tuesday, detectives brought Folse to the Criminal Operations Center in Lockport for questioning about the September 24th shooting.

Sheriff Webre says after questioning, Folse was then booked on the charge of second-degree murder. He also faces charges stemming from his arrest on September 29 including attempted second-degree murder, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana, taking contraband to a penal institution, and contempt of court.