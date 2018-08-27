The government will soon begin clearing a logjam that keeps threatened fish from swimming up the Pearl River and has also gathered debris including refrigerators, televisions, boats and even a houseboat.

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet says the work will reduce riverbank erosion that threatens to fill in deep-river habitat where threatened Gulf sturgeon can stay cool during the summer.

The pileup is on the Mississippi side of the Pearl River, which forms the border between Louisiana and Mississippi.

The cleanup is expected to take from Tuesday through September.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.