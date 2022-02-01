Fire chief retires after 40 years in St. Bernard Parish

Chief Thomas Stone served more than four decades with the fire department; he was chief for 32 of those years.

CHALMETTE, La. — An interim fire chief has been appointed after St. Bernard Parish's chief of 43 years retired.

Chief Thomas Stone served more than four decades with the fire department; he was chief for 32 of those years.

"Chief Stone has been an invaluable part of St. Bernard Parish Government and the St. Bernard Fire Department as long as most of us in St. Bernard Parish can remember, but more importantly he's been an incredible mentor and friend to so many in our community.", said Parish President Guy McInnis.

The St. Bernard Fire Department Assistant Chief of Administration, Charles J. Licciardi, Jr., has been named interim Fire Chief.

He will begin in the role on February 1st until someone is permanently named. Licciardi began with the St. Bernard Parish Fire Department in 1997 and has served in his current position since 2019.