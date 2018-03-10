BATON ROUGE - These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Mega Millions
02-22-29-31-34, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3
(two, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-four; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)
Pick 3
3-8-0
(three, eight, zero)
Pick 4
0-0-9-1
(zero, zero, nine, one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $229 million
For more results from the Louisiana Lottery’s website see below:
