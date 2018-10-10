BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Mega Millions
20-22-39-54-60, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(twenty, twenty-two, thirty-nine, fifty-four, sixty; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
Pick 3
8-6-1
(eight, six, one)
Pick 4
4-4-0-0
(four, four, zero, zero)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $282 million
For more results from the Louisiana Lottery’s website see below:
