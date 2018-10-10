BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

20-22-39-54-60, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3

(twenty, twenty-two, thirty-nine, fifty-four, sixty; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)

Pick 3

8-6-1

(eight, six, one)

Pick 4

4-4-0-0

(four, four, zero, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $282 million

For more results from the Louisiana Lottery’s website see below:

