These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Mega Millions
31-32-43-63-68, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 2
(thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-three, sixty-three, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: two)
Pick 3
4-4-9
(four, four, nine)
Pick 4
7-3-1-0
(seven, three, one, zero)
Powerball
(will be drawn Wednesday, Sept. 19)
Estimated jackpot: $163 million
For more results from the Louisiana Lottery’s website see below:
