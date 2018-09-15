BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Friday, September 14, 2018.
Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
23-30-40-43-66, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 4
Estimated jackpot: $227 million
Pick 3
3-3-9
Pick 4
9-7-6-7
The Mega Millions drawing is held every Tuesday and Friday nights. The current jackpot is $227 million. The Powerball drawing is held every Wednesday and Saturday nights.
