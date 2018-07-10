BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Easy 5
11-20-24-29-36
(eleven, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $60,000
Lotto
03-05-06-14-23-34
(three, five, six, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $470 million
Pick 3
1-4-2
(one, four, two)
Pick 4
7-9-7-8
(seven, nine, seven, eight)
Powerball
01-22-27-53-67, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 3
(one, twenty-two, twenty-seven, fifty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: three)
Click here to find the latest Powerball winning numbers
Click here to find the latest Lotto numbers
Click here to find the latest Easy 5 winning numbers
Click here to find the latest Pick 4 winning numbers
Click here to find the latest Pick 3 winning numbers
Click here to find the latest Mega Millions winning numbers