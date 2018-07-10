BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Easy 5

11-20-24-29-36

(eleven, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $60,000

Lotto

03-05-06-14-23-34

(three, five, six, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $470 million

Pick 3

1-4-2

(one, four, two)

Pick 4

7-9-7-8

(seven, nine, seven, eight)

Powerball

01-22-27-53-67, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 3

(one, twenty-two, twenty-seven, fifty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: three)

