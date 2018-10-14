BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Easy 5

01-05-20-21-29

(one, five, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

Lotto

05-10-30-31-36-40

(five, ten, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $654 million

Pick 3

1-9-9

(one, nine, nine)

Pick 4

5-5-0-9

(five, five, zero, nine)

Powerball

11-14-32-43-65, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 3

(eleven, fourteen, thirty-two, forty-three, sixty-five; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: three)

