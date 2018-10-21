To listen to the winning Lottery numbers you can call WWL-TV's Winning Numbers line at 504-529-6557.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Easy 5
12-17-22-31-33
(twelve, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Lotto
20-26-30-31-32-40
(twenty, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $1.00 Bill,ion
Pick 3
6-8-9
(six, eight, nine)
Pick 4
6-2-9-8
(six, two, nine, eight)
Powerball
16-54-57-62-69, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2
(sixteen, fifty-four, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: two)
For more results from the Louisiana Lottery’s website see below:
