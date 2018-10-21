To listen to the winning Lottery numbers you can call WWL-TV's Winning Numbers line at 504-529-6557.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Easy 5

12-17-22-31-33

(twelve, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Lotto

20-26-30-31-32-40

(twenty, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $1.00 Bill,ion

Pick 3

6-8-9

(six, eight, nine)

Pick 4

6-2-9-8

(six, two, nine, eight)

Powerball

16-54-57-62-69, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2

(sixteen, fifty-four, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: two)

For more results from the Louisiana Lottery’s website see below:

Click here to find the latest Powerball winning numbers

Click here to find the latest Lotto numbers

Click here to find the latest Easy 5 winning numbers

Click here to find the latest Pick 4 winning numbers

Click here to find the latest Pick 3 winning numbers

© 2018 WWL