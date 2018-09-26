These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Tuesday, Sept. 25:

Mega Millions

08-16-32-48-61, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2

(eight, sixteen, thirty-two, forty-eight, sixty-one; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)

Pick 3

3-5-2

(three, five, two)

Pick 4

9-1-8-5

(nine, one, eight, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $193 million

For more results from the Louisiana Lottery’s website see below:

Click here to find the latest Powerball winning numbers

Click here to find the latest Lotto numbers

Click here to find the latest Easy 5 winning numbers

Click here to find the latest Pick 4 winning numbers

Click here to find the latest Pick 3 winning numbers

Click here to find the latest Mega Millions winning numbers

© 2018 WWL