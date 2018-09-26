These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Tuesday, Sept. 25:
Mega Millions
08-16-32-48-61, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2
(eight, sixteen, thirty-two, forty-eight, sixty-one; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)
Pick 3
3-5-2
(three, five, two)
Pick 4
9-1-8-5
(nine, one, eight, five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $193 million
For more results from the Louisiana Lottery’s website see below:
Click here to find the latest Powerball winning numbers
Click here to find the latest Lotto numbers
Click here to find the latest Easy 5 winning numbers
Click here to find the latest Pick 4 winning numbers
Click here to find the latest Pick 3 winning numbers
Click here to find the latest Mega Millions winning numbers