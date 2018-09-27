BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday, Sept. 26
Easy 5
01-13-17-22-33
(one, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $520,000
Lotto
16-17-24-32-34-37
(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $375,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $336 million
Pick 3
4-6-1
(four, six, one)
Pick 4
1-0-6-5
(one, zero, six, five)
Powerball
01-02-07-30-50, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 5
(one, two, seven, thirty, fifty; Powerball: eight; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $193 million
For more results from the Louisiana Lottery’s website see below:
Click here to find the latest Powerball winning numbers
Click here to find the latest Lotto numbers
Click here to find the latest Easy 5 winning numbers
Click here to find the latest Pick 4 winning numbers
Click here to find the latest Pick 3 winning numbers
Click here to find the latest Mega Millions winning numbers