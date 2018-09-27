BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday, Sept. 26

Easy 5

01-13-17-22-33

(one, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $520,000

Lotto

16-17-24-32-34-37

(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $375,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $336 million

Pick 3

4-6-1

(four, six, one)

Pick 4

1-0-6-5

(one, zero, six, five)

Powerball

01-02-07-30-50, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 5

(one, two, seven, thirty, fifty; Powerball: eight; Power Play: five)

Estimated jackpot: $193 million

