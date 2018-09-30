These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Easy 5

03-15-27-32-33

(three, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $560,000

Lotto

05-07-09-11-14-26

(five, seven, nine, eleven, fourteen, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $336 million

Pick 3

7-8-7

(seven, eight, seven)

Pick 4

5-8-4-7

(five, eight, four, seven)

Powerball

09-17-34-59-64, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2

(nine, seventeen, thirty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)

