BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Easy 5
01-05-11-15-25
(one, five, eleven, fifteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
Lotto
02-12-24-31-33-36
(two, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $548 million
Pick 3
3-5-3
(three, five, three)
Pick 4
3-6-4-5
(three, six, four, five)
Powerball
08-23-27-42-60, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 3
(eight, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-two, sixty; Powerball: seven; Power Play: three)
