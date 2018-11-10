BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Easy 5

01-05-11-15-25

(one, five, eleven, fifteen, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

Lotto

02-12-24-31-33-36

(two, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $548 million

Pick 3

3-5-3

(three, five, three)

Pick 4

3-6-4-5

(three, six, four, five)

Powerball

08-23-27-42-60, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 3

(eight, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-two, sixty; Powerball: seven; Power Play: three)

