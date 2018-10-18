BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Easy 5
12-13-14-16-34
(twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $90,000
Lotto
06-17-24-28-34-37
(six, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $868 million
Pick 3
2-2-5
(two, two, five)
Pick 4
6-3-6-5
(six, three, six, five)
Powerball
03-57-64-68-69, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 3
(three, fifty-seven, sixty-four, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: three)
