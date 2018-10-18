BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Easy 5

12-13-14-16-34

(twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $90,000

Lotto

06-17-24-28-34-37

(six, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $868 million

Pick 3

2-2-5

(two, two, five)

Pick 4

6-3-6-5

(six, three, six, five)

Powerball

03-57-64-68-69, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 3

(three, fifty-seven, sixty-four, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: three)

