$50,000 lottery ticket sold in Jefferson Parish

The winning numbers were bought at Greg's Food Mart on Westwood Drive in Marrero.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MARRERO, La. — Someone in Jefferson Parish went home with $50,000, after selecting a winning lottery ticket on Monday, according to Powerball's Louisiana Lottery website.

The winning numbers were bought at Greg's Food Mart on Westwood Drive in Marrero.

Louisiana Lottery has not released the name of the winner. The winning numbers were 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and 13.

No one took home Halloween's billion-dollar Powerball jackpot Monday, sending the estimated grand prize for Wednesday's drawing up to $1.2 billion.

A number of players took home at least $1 million in this drawing: Players in Florida, New York and Oklahoma matched all five numbers and the Powerplay for a $2 million prize, and players in California, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Texas matched five numbers to win $1 million.

The $1.2 billion jackpot is the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever and fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3, a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot: 1 in 292.2 million.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.