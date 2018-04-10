BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Easy 5
01-05-18-29-33
(one, five, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
Lotto
05-06-22-26-37-38
(five, six, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $405 million
Pick 3
6-1-4
(six, one, four)
Pick 4
0-2-2-1
(zero, two, two, one)
Powerball
41-53-59-63-66, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
(forty-one, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-six; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)
