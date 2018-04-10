BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Easy 5

01-05-18-29-33

(one, five, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

Lotto

05-06-22-26-37-38

(five, six, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $405 million

Pick 3

6-1-4

(six, one, four)

Pick 4

0-2-2-1

(zero, two, two, one)

Powerball

41-53-59-63-66, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

(forty-one, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-six; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)

