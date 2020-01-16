LAKE CHARLES, La. — A loud boom heard in Louisiana came from a chemical plant.

News outlets report there was an explosion and fire Monday at the Sasol plant in Lake Charles.

A spokeswoman says the fire was put out by its emergency response team. No injuries were reported.

The explosion came from the facility's low-density polyethylene unit. The unit was in its final stages of commissioning and startup when the explosion happened. It has been shut down while the company investigates the cause.

